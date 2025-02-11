Myriam Curet Sells 408 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $591.65. 837,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

