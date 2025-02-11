Myriam Curet Sells 408 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $591.65. 837,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
