New Republic Capital LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.52 and its 200 day moving average is $279.80.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

