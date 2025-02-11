Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,636 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $514.26 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

