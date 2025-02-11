Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $14,911,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TM opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

