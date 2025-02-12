Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 418,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,545. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
