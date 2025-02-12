Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 418,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,545. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.