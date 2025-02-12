Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arista Networks stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $625,013.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at $28,391.76. The trade was a 95.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,832 shares of company stock worth $37,787,297. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

