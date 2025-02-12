Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 2,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $24.37.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
