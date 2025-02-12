Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 2,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $24.37.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:WINC Free Report ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 18.84% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

