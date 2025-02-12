Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 154,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 40,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 618,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$37,080.00. Insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.