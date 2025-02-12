Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Grows By 54,600.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 54,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.
About Prosegur Cash
