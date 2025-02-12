Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Grows By 54,600.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 54,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

