iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the January 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
COMT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,428. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $708.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -59.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- About the Markup Calculator
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.