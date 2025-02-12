iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the January 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

COMT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,428. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $708.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -59.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 233,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,285.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.