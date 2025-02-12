Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declines By 65.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

IUS stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 55,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,536. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $670.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

