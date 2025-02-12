Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,534 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CB opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

