Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.95%. Healthcare Services Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 241,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $778.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

