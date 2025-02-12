EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.44) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EnSilica had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.26%.
EnSilica Trading Down 0.6 %
EnSilica stock traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.24 ($0.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of £42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,474.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.39. EnSilica has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.93).
About EnSilica
