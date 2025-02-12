EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.44) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EnSilica had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.26%.

EnSilica Trading Down 0.6 %

EnSilica stock traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.24 ($0.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of £42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,474.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.39. EnSilica has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.93).

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and communications markets.

