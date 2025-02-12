Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 2,679 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $556.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.99 and a one year high of $561.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.61. The company has a market capitalization of $504.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

