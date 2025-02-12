Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $72.01. 9,626,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 12,483,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEM shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.
Tempus AI Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Tempus AI
In other news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 476,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $23,734,256.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,502,643 shares in the company, valued at $324,091,727.12. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,229,449 shares of company stock valued at $102,293,124.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
