Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tungray Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Tungray Technologies worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TRSG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Tungray Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

