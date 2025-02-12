TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 696 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $257.09 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.26.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.88.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

