First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Citizens BancShares stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $30.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,125.31. 42,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,148.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,065.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,460.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

