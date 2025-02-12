CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.43 and last traded at $53.57. Approximately 2,017,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,094,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

CVS Health Trading Up 15.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

