Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $530.36 and last traded at $529.81. 7,400,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 31,536,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.92.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.86.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
