Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 289 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.65 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.