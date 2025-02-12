iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 463386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
