Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $55.14. 9,135,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,509,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

OKLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

In other news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

