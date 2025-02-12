Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 40% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) traded up 40% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 241,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 83,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
