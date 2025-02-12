Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – February 09th

Salesforce, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and BigBear.ai are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that are engaged in the production of goods through various industrial processes. These stocks are typically influenced by factors such as consumer demand, raw material prices, labor costs, and global economic conditions. Investors interested in manufacturing stocks often consider the company’s production efficiency, market share, and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,612,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.25. 11,578,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,992,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $122.91 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 229,322,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,240,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

