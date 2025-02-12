Renerve Ltd (ASX:RNV) Insider Julian Chick Acquires 62,500 Shares

Renerve Ltd (ASX:RNV – Get Free Report) insider Julian Chick acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,603.77).

Julian Chick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Chick acquired 58,700 shares of Renerve stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$9,979.00 ($6,276.10).

Renerve Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renerve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.