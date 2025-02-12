Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

