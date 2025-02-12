Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palo Alto Networks stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

PANW traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.73. 4,151,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $207.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after buying an additional 256,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $89,532,411.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,214,409.80. This trade represents a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 336,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $65,081,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,643,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,730,831.62. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,458,864 shares of company stock worth $269,397,331. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $145.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.