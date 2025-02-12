Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 215,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

