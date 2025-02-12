Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

