Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $434,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $454.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.33. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

