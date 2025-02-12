Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,146,000 after buying an additional 240,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

