Warther Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 0.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $375.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.