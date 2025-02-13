Molson Coors Beverage’s (TAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

TAP stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.5% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

