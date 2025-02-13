Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Expands By 1,119.4%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,119.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DNPLY stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.54. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dai Nippon Printing
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- About the Markup Calculator
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.