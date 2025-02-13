Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Expands By 1,119.4%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,119.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DNPLY stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.54. Dai Nippon Printing has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.