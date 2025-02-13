Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after buying an additional 216,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $180.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,725.60. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.