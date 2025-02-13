Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

