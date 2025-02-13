Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Declines By 75.7%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the January 15th total of 671,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bankinter Trading Up 8.5 %

OTCMKTS:BKIMF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

