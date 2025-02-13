TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,003,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 591.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,194,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,809,000 after buying an additional 1,021,851 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after buying an additional 118,280 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 770,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $43,607,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

