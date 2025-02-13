TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 24,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.34.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $203.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.19 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.78.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $15,129,352. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

