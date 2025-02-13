Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Carrier Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.