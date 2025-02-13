Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,165 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

