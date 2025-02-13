VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Shares Bought by Howard Bailey Securities LLC

Howard Bailey Securities LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.0486 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

