Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

