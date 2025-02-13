Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Update

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,019,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alstom Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

