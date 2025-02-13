Certuity LLC Takes $433,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 326.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,697,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $123.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.