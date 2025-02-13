Beacon Financial Group Takes $197,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 362,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,662,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $18.71 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

