Evercore ISI Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $41.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $43.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 289.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4,454.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,045,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

