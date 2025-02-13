Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

